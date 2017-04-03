Academie Lafayette K-12 Growth Plan moves forward

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - On February 9, Académie Lafayette presented a plan to provide both an expanded kindergarten and a high school beginning in 2018.

The K-12 Growth Plan will add one building to the current two-campus system.

Progress to date

The Board of Directors has made an offer on the property at 201 East Armour Boulevard. This building will be the third building in the system. The building was home to Derrick Thomas Academy, a charter public school that served more than 900 students in grades K-12.

Académie Lafayette currently serves 940 students at its two campuses.

While the owners, Wilmington Trust, N. A., have accepted the Board of Directors’ offer, it is contingent on the outcome of a 120-day inspection and vetting period.