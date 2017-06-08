Boulevard Brewing plans $10 million expansion in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Boulevard Brewing Co. is planning a $10 million expansion in Kansas City.

The company has broken ground on a canning structure that will be adjacent to its brewery. The canning line will be capable of filling 350 12-ounce cans per minute.

The first beers canned in the new building will be current beers, such as American Kolsch, Heavy Lifting IPA, Unfiltered Wheat Beer and Tropical Pale Ale.

Boulevard brewmaster Steven Pauwels said in a statement that demand for the company's canned beers has continued to grow since they were first offered in 2014.

Boulevard Brewing Co. is one of the largest specialty brewers in the Midwest.