Businesses at Lenexa Public Market announced

LENEXA, Kan. - Lenexa has selected the first five tenants to anchor the Lenexa Public Market, which is slated to open in mid-summer 2017.

The 11,000-square-foot food hall and market is under construction at 87th Street Parkway and Penrose Lane in the Lenexa City Center area west of I-435.

The owner-operated businesses are a mix of new and experienced local entrepreneurs. Some are expanding existing businesses and others are experimenting with new concepts.

Some businesses set to open are the following: The Roasterie, Foo's Fabulous Cafe, Lenexa Locale, Topp'd Pizza and Salads and Marilyn's Mad Treats. The Lenexa Public Market will be the only fully and/or marketplace in the Kansas City area.

The Roasterie: A specialty producer of air roasted coffee will feature a kiosk with specialty drinks and baked goods. Owner Danny O'Neill started 23 years ago in the basement of his Brookside home.

Foo's Fabulous Café: You may have seen the café or frozen custard shop in Brookside or Leawood. Owners plan to expand the new concept and offer an array of items like waffles and breakfast sandwiches in the morning, soup, sandwiches and of course custard.

Lenexa Locale: Owners Matt Moore and Chancie Adams are bringing a new concept of a full-service bar offering at Kansas City beer, wine and craft cocktails. They have two restaurants and event space in Missouri.

Topp'd Pizza and Salads: This pizza and salad shop will offer signature and custom made pizza while using local ingredients. They will also have sub sandwiches, small plates and appetizers. Everything is made from scratch.

Marilyn's Mad Treats: This is a dessert bar and soda fountain shop named after the owner's daughter. It will feature a big desserts, ice cream, sodas made with house made syrups, as well as non-dessert items.

The Lenexa Public Market is a part of city center located at the new Lenexa City Hall. The new civic complex has three buildings including city hall, a new rec center and a parking garage.

It is scheduled to open July 31, 2017, with a grand opening tentatively scheduled for August.

In 2018 city leaders expect there to be a farmer's market to open.

-------

Belinda Post can be reached at belinda.post@kshb.com.

Follow her on Twitter

Follow @Belinda_Post

Connect on Facebook