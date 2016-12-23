Car Santa gives away cars to those in need

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - This is a story about being hit by a train. That is not a figure of speech.

Mandy Horvath was hit by a train in 2014. She lost both of her legs, above the knee.

Over the years, Mandy has persevered.

Her smile is infectious and her desire to make her life count for others is inspiring.

She has been getting around thanks to the help of good friends and Uber.

That all changed.

A visit from Car Santa, AKA Terry Franz, has Mandy moving.

Terry has given away cars to those in need for over 20 years now.

Much of the year, the effort is focused on Veterans, but this time of the year, Terry dons his Santa hat and, with help of local car dealers, makes the holidays brighter for folks in need like Mandy.

