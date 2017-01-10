Chiefs host youth for MLK Jr. discussion ahead of game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Chiefs are honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by reading pieces of his famous "I have a Dream" speech to kids.

Former Chiefs linebacker Shawn Barber read to 25 kids from Stony Point North Elementary with Chiefs personality Jillian Carroll on Tuesday.

The children talked about what they already knew about Dr. King and they were asked how they could use his teachings today.

Chiefs director of community outreach Chuck Castellano said many people don't realize Lamar Hunt played a big role in getting African American players into the league. He said the Chiefs recruited many players who were being overlooked by other teams.

In a press statement, the Chiefs describe different ways they've recognized Dr. King:

"Throughout the years, the Chiefs have recognized the spirit of Dr. King in a myriad of ways. In 2015, local youth, including members of the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Kansas City, partook in an exclusive viewing of the Oscar-nominated film, "Selma" courtesy of the Kansas City Ambassadors. That movie documented the life and times of Dr. King centered on his famous march over the Edmund Pettus Bridge. Last year, the Chiefs Community Caring Team visited MLK Elementary in KCMO to discuss the legacy of MLK with a group of third- grade students. The Kansas City Chiefs and the Hunt family have made corporate citizenship and charitable giving in the community a priority for the Chiefs. These efforts focus on many programs and organizations which improve the civic climate in our region, support families and children in crisis, improve health and wellness among children, as well as preserve the legacy and history of the game of football."

