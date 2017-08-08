Coach's Bar & Grill won't reopen location after flash flooding damages restaurant

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The owners of Coach’s Bar & Grill have announced that they will not be reopening their location on 103rd Street in Kansas City, Missouri.

In fact, all of the shops in that shopping center will remain closed. The property owners made the decision after six separate floods caused significant damage over the years.

The latest incident happened on July 27. Co-owners Brian Darby and Chris Carle were trapped in the rafters of their restaurant after floodwaters rushed in as they were trying to make preparations for flooding.

The damage left behind when the waters receded was extensive.

Coach’s issued a statement on Facebook, saying “Now is the time to drive by and look at that sign one last time and remember all the good times that so many of us have had in that building.”

The statement continues on, saying that many decisions still have to be made.

Darby and Carle said just one week ago that they would try to reopen within six months to a year.

41 Action News spoke to Darby about the closure. He said he is meeting with landlords in the area and the bank this week as they look into opening a new location.