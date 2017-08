KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Election results from the Kansas City Election Board, Jackson County, Platte, Clay and Ray Counties have come in.

Voters approved incremental increases to minimum wage in Kansas City. It would increase to $10 by August 24 and then it would incrementally rise to $15 by 2022. Although, some say the increase could face legal challenges.

KCMO Question 1 - Streetcar Extension Elections Required

Yes: 17,344

No: 16,492

KCMO Question 2 - Sales Tax for Streetcar

Yes: 14,188

No: 19,733

KCMO Question 3 - Minimum Wage Increase

Yes: 23,193

No: 10,763

Grandview Capital Improvements Sales Tax

Yes: 671

No: 252

Independence Transportation Sales Tax

Yes: 5,783

No: 1,300

Clay County Community Children's Service Fund Sales Tax

Yes: 5,580

No: 5,519

City of Lawson Use Tax

Yes: 173

No: 19

City of Pleasant Valley Use Tax

Yes: 78

No: 107

Smithville Area Fire Protection District Board Question