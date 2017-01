Family and friends mourn 20-year-old woman killed in triple homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - One of the victims in Thursday night's triple homicide is the daughter of a former mayor from a suburb outside St. Louis.

Ali Brown's family and friends across the state and locally are mourning her death.

"I never thought I would have to bury my sister before my parents, ever," Trent Brown, her brother, said.

Brown is heartbroken and still in disbelief after learning his sister, Ali, was killed.

"It's just messed up that people have to do this to other people," Trent Brown said.

Kansas City police said three suspects showed up at The Trails at The Ridge complex Thursday around 9:30 p.m. and opened fired inside one of the apartments.

A couple and Ali Brown were fatally shot. The 20-year-old is the daughter of Shaun Brown, a former mayor in St. Peters, Missouri.

Ashlyn Moeckli met Ali Brown in high school during their sophomore year.

"She was very close. She was always a daddy's girl," Moeckli said.

Over the phone Moeckli told 41 Action News Ali Brown moved to the Kansas City area to raise her 2-year-old son.

"She just wanted to live somewhere new and start off new," Moeckli said.

In Kansas City, Ali Brown also met Ryan Edwards, her boyfriend of more than a year.

"She always brought me up when I was down, I try to do the same for her--the best thing that ever happened to me," Edwards said.

As homicide detectives continue to track down leads, Ali Brown's family struggles with the new reality.

"I don't know if three lives and all this was worth it, but I hope they get caught," Trent Brown said.

Ali Brown's 2-year-old son and another victim remain in the hospital.

If you have any information about this triple homicide call police or the KC Crimestoppers Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

