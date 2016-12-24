Man accused of raping Johnson County deputy charged in separate rape case

KANSAS CITY - One of the men accused of raping a Johnson County deputy in the fall has now been charged in a separate case.

On Friday, prosecutors charged Brady Newman-Caddell with rape, two counts of sodomy and endangering the welfare of a child in connection with an incident that happened in February.

According to police, Newman-Caddell raped a woman at her apartment in Independence as her child slept in the bed next to her.

While prosecutors say other suspects were involved, no one else has been named. It's not clear if anyone else was charged in the incident.

While in custody, police said Newman-Caddell admitted to participating in the rape.

The charges come just two months after Newman-Caddell and another suspect, William Luth, were accused of kidnapping and rapping a Johnson County deputy.

It was DNA from that case that linked Newman-Caddell to the Independence rape, according to prosecutors.

------

Jessica McMaster can be reached at jessica.mcmaster@kshb.com.

Follow her on Twitter

Follow @jessmcmasterkc

Connect on Facebook