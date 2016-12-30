Kansas City residents might notice pink-colored water

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Residents of Kansas City might notice their running water turning pink.

According to KC Water, an excess of sodium permanganate was added to the raw water treatment system overnight.

As a result, Kansas City's running water could be slightly discolored over the next 3-5 days.

Sodium permanganate is a standard chemical used in the treatment process to address organics in the raw river water.

KC Water released the following statement:

“Kansas City’s drinking water continues to meet all primary drinking water standards and remains safe to drink.”

If you have any questions regarding water quality, you can call KC Water at 816-513-0284.

