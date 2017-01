KCFD saves 3 lives during early morning house fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Witnesses of an early morning house fire are calling members of the Kansas City Fire Department ‘true heroes.’

Crews were called to a fire near Wyoming and 39th Street after reports of large flames and massive smoke coming from the back of a house.

Officials say three people were rescued from the burning home. One person is being treated for smoke inhalation, but they are expected to make a full recovery.

Eyewitnesses told 41 Action News that firefighters rescued a man and a woman who were sitting on the roof trying to escape the smoke and flames.

Another man and a cat were also rescued from inside the burning home.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Investigators are on the scene.

