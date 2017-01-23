Olathe police looking for suspect after robbery at Fazoli's

OLATHE, Kan. - Olathe police are looking for a suspect involved in a robbery at the Fazoli's restaurant on S. Alden St. around 2 p.m. Sunday. 

An employee at the restaurant told police the suspect hit him and took money from the business. He was treated for minor injuries. 

The suspect left the scene in a late 90's model white or gray Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck. He's described as a black male in his 20's, about 5'11" and wearing a ski mask. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6950 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. 

 

 

