Police: 1 dead, 1 injured in KCMO crash; no seatbelts were worn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - One person was killed and another was injured after a car crash in Kansas City, Missouri.

Police responded to an accident near 9th and Brooklyn around 2 a.m. Monday morning.

According to authorities, a speeding car hopped a curb and knocked over power lines before slamming into a building.

The passenger was killed on impact and the driver was transported to the hospital in critical condition. No one inside the car was wearing a seatbelt, police say.

KCPD AIU working a fatal crash near 9th & Brooklyn around 3am. Passenger is dead, driver critical. Neither were wearing seatbelts. pic.twitter.com/WGXGVnJnPo — Jason Gould (@OvernightPhotog) January 2, 2017

