Police: 1 dead, 1 injured in KCMO crash; no seatbelts were worn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - One person was killed and another was injured after a car crash in Kansas City, Missouri.
Police responded to an accident near 9th and Brooklyn around 2 a.m. Monday morning.
According to authorities, a speeding car hopped a curb and knocked over power lines before slamming into a building.
The passenger was killed on impact and the driver was transported to the hospital in critical condition. No one inside the car was wearing a seatbelt, police say.
