Police: 1 dead, 1 injured in KCMO crash; no seatbelts were worn

41 Action News Staff
7:22 AM, Jan 2, 2017

One person was killed and another was critically injured in a crash in Kansas City, Missouri.

KSHB
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - One person was killed and another was injured after a car crash in Kansas City, Missouri.

Police responded to an accident near 9th and Brooklyn around 2 a.m. Monday morning.

According to authorities, a speeding car hopped a curb and knocked over power lines before slamming into a building.

The passenger was killed on impact and the driver was transported to the hospital in critical condition. No one inside the car was wearing a seatbelt, police say.

-------

 

 

Follow 41 Action News on Twitter:

Like 41 Action News on Facebook:

 

 

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top