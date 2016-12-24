Raytown man Brandon Herring still missing, mom pleads for help

RAYTOWN, Mo. - It's been 32 days since Rhonda Herring last spoke to her son Brandon.

"I said, ‘I love you.’ He said, ‘I love you too, mom.’ And that's the last time I spoke with my son," she said.

Since then, Rhonda Herring has gathered family and friends to canvas the Park Meadows Apartment Complex where 21-year-old Brandon was last seen. She said there have been few updates from Raytown police, which told 41 Action News the investigation is still ongoing.

"It's like pulling teeth. It's a nightmare out here trying to get some help and assistance," Rhonda Herring shared. "I'm angry. I'm outraged. I'm disappointed."

Now she's working with Pat Clarke, a community outreach specialist with Kansas City police, to try to move her son's missing person's case forward.

Clarke said he's, "Listening to a mom crying out for help. Nobody has talked to him. She can't imagine where he is. I can't imagine what that feels like."

Brandon Herring has become a father since he went missing. His first child, a baby boy named King Joseph Herring, was born just 10 days ago. When asked if her son may have run away out of fear at becoming a father Rhonda Herring replied, "Brandon's been waiting for this son of his to come. That's Brandon's heart, pride and joy."

Rhonda Herring has lost count of how many times she's cried since November 22, but said, "My tears are not always of sorrow, my tears are for relief, my tears are for prayers, my tears are for comfort for me."

Rhonda Herring is preparing to spend another holiday without Brandon, still begging the community for help in the search for her son.

"Yes, there's going to be an empty space. The laughter, the joyfulness of him but he's still in my heart," she said.

If you know anything about the disappearance of Brandon Herring, please call the Tips Hotline at 816-474-8477.

There is a $2,500 reward in his case.

