Search for missing Liberty teen continues in south KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - A widespread search effort continued Sunday morning for Desirea Ferris, the 18-year-old from Liberty, Missouri who disappeared May 2.

Dozens of people, ranging from family and friends, to out of state search organizations, gathered at the southwest edge of Swope Park to search a two-to-three mile radius, hoping to gather any clues on her disappearance.

Private investigator John Underhill told 41 Action News that he received tips that Ferris may have last been seen in the area.

"The information we received was she was in Kansas City. And some of the area that’s close to here. Troost, Bannister, 77th and Troost,” said Underhill. "We just need to bring her home."

Family last saw the 18-year-old in Liberty on May 1. Her last cell phone conversations stopped in the early morning hours the next day. No one has heard or seen her since.

"She left with someone who was supposed to be a friend that she trusted,” said Patti Tam, Desirea’s mother. "I'm hoping we find her alive and safe."

Ferris is 5'1" tall, weighs 101 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was likely wearing a fuzzy pink jacket and cream-colored crop top the last time she was seen.

“Maybe someone will come forward. All we want to do, like every case, is closure,” said Underhill.

Anyone with information should contact the Liberty Police Department. Ferris' family is offering a $200 reward per month up to a year to anyone with information that brings Ferris home.