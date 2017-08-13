Sisters Circle awards $18K to Awesome Ambitions program helping teen girls achieve success in life

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Cynthia Newsome is an anchor at 41 Action News and the founder and president of Awesome Ambitions.

When I'm not anchoring the Midday News on 41 Action News, I spend most of my free-time running my non-profit organization, Awesome Ambitions. It's a free college and career readiness program for 8th through 12th-grade girls in the greater Kansas City metro. Awesome Ambitions is celebrating our 20th anniversary this year and we are proud to announced that Sisters Circle awarded $18,000 to Awesome Ambitions Thursday night at a reception at One Light apartments in downtown Kansas City, Missouri.

AWESOME SISTERS CIRCLE KC

Sister's Circle is a circle-of-giving organization. Dozens of individual women make a single annual donation into their fund which is then awarded annually to a non-profit making an impact in the African American community.

This year, non-profit organizations submit a funding proposal for a specific project and members of Sisters Circle select one organization to receive the entire amount collected from small donations throughout the year. Awesome Ambitions won for a project to help connect Awesome Ambitions girls with business women in Kansas City.

THE AWESOME PROJECT:

Awesome girls will take field trips to area businesses, organizations and colleges to and meet with business women. The business women will share their business savvy and also talk with the girls about challenges the women faced or currently face.

My hope is to tear-down walls that divide our society like race, religion, politics, and age. We want to help our girls develop a greater understanding of people who may be a different race, religion or have a different political view. We are teaching our Awesome girls to embrace others with kindness, acceptance, and understanding by getting to know the business women and finding common goals and shared beliefs.

Awesome Ambitions is taking a stand against hate, bullying and negative stereotypes. Awesome girls will write a story about their most meaningful encounter and at the end of the school year, we will compile the stories into a book. Each girl in the Awesome Ambitions program will have one story in the book along with her picture.

JOIN AWESOME AMBITIONS:

Awesome Ambitions will begin our Fall term on Sept. 9, 2017 at 9 a.m. at the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Nursing. Girls ages 8th through 12th grade are welcome. Parents must sign permission slips for field trips and waivers for social media. We limit our program to 70 girls. If you are interested in joining Awesome Ambitions or volunteering, click here to visit our new Awesome Ambitions website.

DISCOVER SISTERS CIRCLE KC

If you would like more information about Sisters Circle, click here.