INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - While Officer Wagstaff is still in critical condition at the hospital, the people he serves and protects are out doing good for him.

Since he was shot while responding to a burglary on March 29, the community started fundraising in different ways.

Epic Church in Independence is serving simple cups of coffee at their shop, but with a lot of love poured right in. They're donating 10 percent of all sales to Officer Wagstaff's family, including the tips, throughout April.

"We posted something on social media, and it's definitely taken off, and we're in it to be a blessing. It's not about us. It's about his family and just being a blessing for them," Pastor Matt Rutledge said.

Across town, 17-year-old Chyna Radley is finding her calling by making bumper stickers with her mom. They read "Wagstrong" in blue letters.

"My mom didn't think that this many people would buy them, maybe 10, 15. And then 100 and some later, they're sold and we're still making more," Chyna said. Chyna said.

She posts on Facebook, then brings her stacks of stickers out to Quik Trip. The response is overwhelming.

"Cops and AMR and EMTs were showing up like, can I buy some? And I said, absolutely," Chyna said.

She hopes to deliver the proceeds straight to Officer Wagstaff's wife.

"I love cops and I always have. They protect us, so why shouldn't we protect them and just be here for them and their family," Chyna said.

She sells the stickers for $6. You can see where she'll be by checking the Independence Community Awareness Facebook page.

