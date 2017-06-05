KANSAS CITY, Mo. - President Donald Trump and Secretary of Veteran's Affairs David Shulkin announced Monday that the VA will use the same records system used by the U.S. Department of Defense.

It's one of many actions the VA leader is making to improve the quality of care at VA hospitals across the United States. The electronic medical records are designed to improve timely appointments and make sure doctors have access to veterans medical records at any VA hospital in the country.

Bob Monty is a former U.S. Marine who receives treatment at the Kansas City VA Medical Center. He said he would give the hospital a B-plus rating.

"The wait times for me have been right around the 30-day mark as far as setting up a visit with the primary doctor but after that, it's been done in a timely fashion," said Monty.

Mike Murphy is also a Marine veteran who said his experience at the Kansas City VA Medical Center has been good.

"I haven't had a whole lot of wait times to see people and when I did they offered me the option to go outside the VA (to another hospital)," said Murphy.

John Galetti, a Navy veteran, has had two back surgeries at the VA hospital and is still in pain. Galetti said he needed an epidural for his back pain and had to wait for months.

"I went in in October. The first opportunity I had to get the epidural was in March, come on," Galetti said in frustration.

The government has set up a website called Access to Care. It allows veterans to rate the services they receive at any VA hospital in the United States.