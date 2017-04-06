One set of human remains found in Cass County identified as Jessica Runions

Mostly Cloudy
BELTON, Mo. - One set of human remains found in Cass County has been identified as Jessica Runions.
The Jackson County Medical Examiner's Office positively identified one of the victims as Runions Wednesday night, according to a news release from the Cass County Sheriff's Office.
Kansas City police said Runions's death is being investigated as a homicide.
The remains of the second victim have not been identified. It could takes months to identify them.
Runions was last seen on September 8, 2016 leaving a party with Kylr Yust, who is charged with burning Runions's car.
The sheriff's office said investigators will resume searching the area near 233rd and Y Highway Thursday morning. Multiple agencies from around the area will participate in the search, which is expected to involve nearly 100 investigators.