UPDATE: Two human skulls found in rural Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Mo. - A mushroom hunter found human remains on Monday afternoon, and investigators found a second human skull in the same area on Tuesday.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office said at 3:40 p.m. Monday, deputies were called to a wooded area near E. 233rd and State Route Y south of Belton.

A mushroom hunter reported finding possible human bones and investigators later confirmed the bones are human.

"We’ll send everything we have in terms of evidence back to the Medical Examiner, and hopefully they can get something back to us in a relatively short period of time," Cass County Sheriff Jeff Weber said. "But when you're dealing with bones, they usually go to a lab out of state either Kansas or Texas, so it may take a little bit of time to get the results back on anything.”

On Tuesday, detectives continued to search the area for additional evidence and remains.

The Cass County Sheriff's Office said a second human skull was found in the same search area on Tuesday morning.

No identification has been made at this time. The age, sex and race have not been determined.

The Cass County Sheriff's Office said although families of missing person cases in the area have been in contact with law enforcement they cannot confirm the identity of victims.