What you need to know about Jessica Runions's disappearance

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Jessica Runions went missing nearly seven months ago, and on Wednesday her family finally got some closure.
Here are five things you need to know about her disappearance.
1. She was last seen at a party.
Runions, 21, was last seen at a party in Belton, Missouri on Sept 8, 2016. Witnesses said she was seen leaving with Kylr Yust. Yust has connections to another missing woman, Kara Kopetsky. Kopetsky disappeared in 2007.
2. Runions's car was found burned.
Two days after she went missing, Runions's car was found burned near 95th Street and Blue River Road. It was unoccupied.
3. Kylr Yust was arrested in Benton County.
On Sept. 11, 2016 Yust was arrested on charges related to burning Runions's car. He was found in a home in Edwards, Missouri. Evidence was collected from that home and Yust's grandfather's house, where Yust lived. He was held on a $50,000 bond.
On April 3, 2017, a mushroom hunter came across human remains in rural Cass County. The next day another set of remains was discovered. During an interview with 41 Action News, officials called Kara Kopetsky's family and told them one set of the remains may belong to their daughter.
5. Officials confirm one set of remains identified as Runions.