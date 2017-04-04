Police notify Kara Kopetsky's family human remains could be Kara's

Kara has been missing since May 2007

41 Action News Staff
12:22 PM, Apr 4, 2017
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CASS COUNTY, Mo. - Police have notified Kara Kopetsky’s family that the human remains found in Cass County on Monday could be Kara’s.

Kara was last seen leaving Belton High School in May 2007. 

One human skull was found on Monday near E 233rd and State Route Y. The sheriff's office said that skull was sent to the Jackson County Medical Examiner for further examination. 

Investigators found a second skull in the same search area Tuesday morning. 

Both Kara Kopetsky's mother and Jessica Runions's mother are going to the Belton Police Department. Runions was last seen on Sept. 8, 2016. 

Authorities have not identified the human remains. The Cass County Sheriff's Office said although families of missing person cases in the area have been in contact with law enforcement they cannot confirm the identity of victims. 

