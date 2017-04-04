Police notify Kara Kopetsky's family human remains could be Kara's

CASS COUNTY, Mo. - Police have notified Kara Kopetsky’s family that the human remains found in Cass County on Monday could be Kara’s.

Kara was last seen leaving Belton High School in May 2007.

One human skull was found on Monday near E 233rd and State Route Y. The sheriff's office said that skull was sent to the Jackson County Medical Examiner for further examination.

Investigators found a second skull in the same search area Tuesday morning.

Both Kara Kopetsky's mother and Jessica Runions's mother are going to the Belton Police Department. Runions was last seen on Sept. 8, 2016.

Authorities have not identified the human remains. The Cass County Sheriff's Office said although families of missing person cases in the area have been in contact with law enforcement they cannot confirm the identity of victims.