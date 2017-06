School leaders in the state of Kansas are being advised not to make any financial decisions about the upcoming school year because Governor Sam Brownback has yet to make a decision about Senate Bill 19.

Tuesday night the Kansas Senate and House overrode the Brownback's veto of the tax bill, making it law.

However, he has yet to act on school finance legislation. It was also approved by the House and Senate on Monday.

David Smith is a spokesperson and a lobbyist for the KCK Public School district. He said they're anxiously awaiting the governor's decision about the school funding bill.

"It's not perfect. And sometimes perfect can be the enemy of the good. We need to get something that at least gets us going in the right direction," said Smith.

In March, the Kansas Supreme Court ruled that Kansas' school funding formula was inadequate and unconstitutional. The courts said the formula did not distribute funds fairly among wealthier and poorer districts.

The courts gave lawmakers until June 30 to implement a new plan.

Mark Desetti is the legislative director for the Kansas National Education Association. He's advising districts to freeze spending and contract negotiations until the Governor moves forward.

The state of Kansas has 286 school districts.

"Essentially our advice to them is to work on issues that do not involve money because we really don't know what schools are going to have until all of this is resolved," said Desetti.

The governor has ten days to sign or veto the bill after it hits his desk. If he does nothing, it becomes law.

