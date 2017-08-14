Three dead, including toddler, in rural Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Kan. - Three people are dead, including a 3-year-old girl, in rural Douglas County.

Deputies responded to a reported shooting in the driveway of a home in the 1000 block of E. 900 Rd. around 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

When first-responders arrived, they found a 36-year-old woman in the driveway that had been shot several times. The woman died at the scene. Police say she was not affiliated with the residence in any way.

Law enforcement later found the woman's vehicle in a parking area at the Baker Wetlands. A 3-year-old girl and a 41-year-old man were found dead in the wetlands not far from the vehicle.

Police say they have not yet determined their manners of death at this time.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, it's believed the male is the suspected shooter of the woman. The 3-year-old was believed to be the daughter of both the man and woman.

It's believed no other individuals are involved in the deaths.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.