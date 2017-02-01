Toni Anderson searchers petition police, focus on Parkville

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Those in search of Toni Anderson currently feel the need to cover two grounds: one in Parkville and another on paper.

Pete Sanchez (Anderson's boyfriend), with the help of his father and another avid searcher, started a petition on Sunday, demanding that dashcam footage or any other surveillance obtained by police be released to the public. The petition already has more than 1,200 signatures as of Tuesday afternoon.

"We feel that with the footage released it will lead to clues," said Sanchez. "We all want to see the footage. We feel like this will be the next step to bringing Toni home."

Anderson, 20, was last seen early Sunday morning, January 15, by a North Kansas City police officer after being pulled over for an illegal lane change.

"The North Kansas City Police Department told us as long as its an open investigation they can't release it," said Sanchez.

Over the last two weeks, 41 Action News submitted Sunshine Law requests to North KC Police and KCPD asking for any police video or audio of Andersons stop. 41 Action News was also denied, police citing the law provision that allows footage to be closed record as long as the investigation remains active.

"It is a closed record per 610.100.2 RSMo:"

(2) Not withstanding any other provision of law other than the provisions of subsections 4, 5 and 6 of this section or section 320.083, mobile video recordings and investigative reports of all law enforcement agencies are closed records until the investigation becomes inactive.



For now, Sanchez will push for more petition signatures but is also committed to searching the Parkville area as well.

Sanchez says based on Andersons phone records, her last cell phone ping came from a cell phone tower near Parkville shortly after she went missing.

KCPD also confirmed they have searched the area and came up empty.

"it's pretty unfortunate that we have to go back and forth with this and try to fight two battles at once," said Sanchez.

The next public search for Anderson will begin Saturday at 7 a.m. at English landing park in Parkville. All are welcome.

Anderson is 20 years old, about 5'5", with green eyes and blonde hair.

KCPD said they haven't located Andersons car, which is a 2014 black Ford Focus with Kansas tags, '989 GAX.'

