KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Athletes have been working all year, with many of them training all their lives, for the U.S. Figure Skating Championship.

It's being held at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena and at the Sprint Center January 14-21.

It’s Kansas City's first time holding the U.S. Figure Skating Championship since 1985 when it was at Kemper Arena.

Sprint Center turns the event center into an ice rink with its ice room. It has held other events with similar requirements like Disney on Ice and NHL games.

The U.S. Figure Skating Championship includes competitors of all ages and levels. Scores help send skaters to the world championships and even the 2018 Winter Olympics.

This is particularly exciting news for Kansas City since figure skating has loyal fans who travel wherever the championship is held each year.

Some evolution of the sport includes routine difficulty. Now you may see three or four quad jumps in men's routines and even more daring lifts in couple skating.

The official opening ceremony at Sprint Center is on Thursday evening. Click here for tickets.

There are also other fun events during the championship like Skatefest. It's a free skating lesson taught by local clubs. Two-time U.S. pairs champion and Kansas City native John Coughlin and his pairs partner for one of those championships, Caydee Denney, will be there as well.

You can watch coverage on NBC Sports.

------

Belinda Post can be reached at belinda.post@kshb.com.

Follow her on Twitter

Follow @Belinda_Post

Connect on Facebook