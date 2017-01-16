Van crashes into 2 downtown KC businesses, driver injured

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after a crash in downtown Kansas City, Missouri.

Police say a white van veered off the road at 16th and Broadway and crashed into two storefronts.

Both the front doors of XS Lighting and Plug Your Holes were smashed.

The van came to a rest with its rear crashed through Plug Your Holes. The business sells ear jewelry.

Van veered off road, crashed into both XS Lighting and Plug Your Holes @ 16th & Broadway. Driver w/ minor injuries @41actionnews pic.twitter.com/1uB0t4xPia — Sarah Plake (@SarahPlakeTV) January 16, 2017

It's unclear what led to the accident.

