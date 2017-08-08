INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - UPDATE 9:30 PM 8/7/2017: The Jackson County Prosecutor has charged a man in the fatal two-vehicle crash in Independence on August 5.

The Jackson County Prosecutor has charged Carl-Dakota A. Young, 25, driving while intoxicated.

Patricia N. Lee, who was a passenger in the second vehicle, died after the collision.

The crash occurred at Truman Road and Baker Street intersection early Saturday morning.

Police were called to the crash about 4:30 Saturday morning.

Officer say a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado pickup traveling west on Truman Road crossed the center line and struck an eastbound 2004 Ford Focus head-on.

Young was transported to an area hospital, treated and released.

Lee was pronounced dead at the scene.