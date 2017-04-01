OLATHE, Kan. - Police say a woman was stabbed and the suspect fled shortly before 7:00 a.m. Saturday.

Police were called to the 1900 block of East Stratford on a report of a stabbing.

When officers arrived they found a female victim stabbed after a domestic dispute, and the suspect allegedly fled heading Westbound on K-10 towards Lawrence in a gray/silver Lexus.

The female victim was in critical condition as of Saturday afternoon.

A short time later the vehicle was located at I-435 & K-10.

The male suspect was also found dead nearby.

Officials shut down WB I-435 to the K-10 ramp to continue the investigation.

The female victim was initially listed in critical condition, but it appears she will survive.

