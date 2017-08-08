Man sucker punched while playing disc golf in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A man who was sucker punched at Morley Field Disc Golf Course in San Diego is hoping police find his attacker soon.

Dante Mena was playing disc golf with family and friends on August 5. When he saw a man breaking off tree branches, he asked him to stop. He soon realized there were two men when they became angry that he spoke up.

"They were upset that I disrespected them by doing that,” Mena said. "I just kept saying I’m not trying to disrespect you. And you know kind of mid-sentence or right in between there things went black. I didn’t see anything coming, I had no clue.”

The sucker punch was so hard it knocked him unconscious and severely hurt his face.

“Shattered the cheek bone and eye socket and busted the nose and got stitches all in the mouth and all out here," he said. "It was just a super good sucker punch if you will.”

His wife caught the attack on video, and now they hope it will help police catch the man.

“It’s disturbing and I want to maintain my belief that most people are good out there but things like this I think people should be held accountable,” Mena said. “It could have happened to anybody I believe."