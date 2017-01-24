2017 Oscars nominations announced

Light fog
The nominations for the 89th Academy Awards — aka the Oscars — were announced on Tuesday.
Take a look below at the major categories and the movies, filmmakers and actors who could win them.
BEST PICTURE
BEST ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
BEST ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE
BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
BEST DIRECTING
BEST DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE)
BEST WRITING (ADAPTED SCREENPLAY)
BEST WRITING (ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY)
Read the full list of nominees here.
Jimmy Kimmel will host the Oscars on Feb. 26.