Several months ago, Armatus Designs received a commission to create a functional prosthetic hand based off of the Phantom Pain hand used in Metal Gear Solid 5.

This was for a client who was born without a left hand and grew tired of his standard claw style prosthetic, according to Rumble.com. However, the client didn't want to shell out thousands of dollars for a motorized medical grade prosthetic.

The goal was to create something durable, functional and useful on a budget.

Check out the result below.