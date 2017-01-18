KCK police investigate suspicious death after body found outside home

Sarah Plake
5:15 AM, Jan 18, 2017
KANSAS CITY, Kan. - Police are investigating a suspicious death in KCK Wednesday morning. 

According to officials, a man's body was found outside a house in the 800 block of South 14th Street. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

