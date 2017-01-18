KCK police investigate suspicious death after body found outside home

Light fog
HI: 50°
LO: 29°
HI: 53°
LO: 40°
HI: 55°
LO: 43°
KANSAS CITY, Kan. - Police are investigating a suspicious death in KCK Wednesday morning.
According to officials, a man's body was found outside a house in the 800 block of South 14th Street.
Officers working a suspicious death in the 800 block of S. 14th Street. No other details.— Terry Zeigler (@KCKPDChief) January 18, 2017
Officers working a suspicious death in the 800 block of S. 14th Street. No other details.
The investigation is ongoing.
-------
Follow 41 Action News on Twitter:
Follow @41ActionNews
Like 41 Action News on Facebook: