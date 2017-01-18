KCK police investigate suspicious death after body found outside home

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - Police are investigating a suspicious death in KCK Wednesday morning.

According to officials, a man's body was found outside a house in the 800 block of South 14th Street.

Officers working a suspicious death in the 800 block of S. 14th Street. No other details. — Terry Zeigler (@KCKPDChief) January 18, 2017

The investigation is ongoing.

