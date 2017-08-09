Wyandotte County Sheriff asks for help locating man missing for more than a week

The Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing person out of Kansas City, Kansas.

They are trying to find 61-year-old William Boyd Jr., known by the name “Bucky.”

He’s a black man, about 5 feet 11 inches tall, and weighs about 160 pounds.

He was last seen more than a week ago at his apartment complex in downtown KCK.

His family and friends said they’re concerned for his well-being due to some suspicious activity with his financial situation, and because he is not totally able to provide care for himself.

Bucky is known to visit Big Eleven Lake at 11th and Washington in KCK.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office dispatch at 913-596-3000.