Thieves rip door off Olathe Gun Shop to steal numerous weapons

OLATHE, Kan. - Several firearms and other possible weapons were stolen from Olathe Gun Shop early Friday morning. Now, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) are offering a reward.

Police were called to the 700 block of Rogers Road around 4:15 a.m. after a report of a burglary.

When officers arrived, they found the front door had been pulled off the building.

According to authorities, multiple suspects arrived in a small pickup truck and forced entry into the store. Once inside, they stole numerous guns before fleeing the scene.

The Olathe Gun Shop has been serving the Olathe community for over 40 years, offering a wide selection of firearms, vintage pieces, hunting and outdoor gear.

ATF is offering a reward of up to $5,000, which will be matched by the NSSF for a total possible reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the theft.

ATF asks anyone that recognizes the late model pickup truck or individuals shown below to contact them.

ATF is working with the Olathe Police Department in investigating the incident.

Anyone with information about the crime should contact ATF at 1-800-283-4867, email ATFTips@atf.gov, or contact ATF through its website at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips.

-------

Sarah Plake can be reached at Sarah.Plake@KSHB.com

Follow her on Twitter:

Follow @SarahPlakeTV

Connect on Facebook: