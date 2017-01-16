Thief robs QuikTrip in Overland Park at gunpoint

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. - Overland Park police are investigating an overnight robbery at a convenience store.

Authorities were called to a QuikTrip near I-435 and Roe Avenue early Monday morning following reports of an armed robbery.

Officials say a man with a scarf over his face showed a rifle before taking off with cash and Newport cigarettes.

He was last seen driving south on Roe in a dark-colored Chevrolet HHR.

The suspect has been described as a 5'10" African American male wearing a dark-colored hoodie.

No one was injured in the incident.

If you have any information about this case, please call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

