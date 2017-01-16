Thief robs QuikTrip in Overland Park at gunpoint

Cloudy
HI: 43°
LO: 38°
LO: 35°
HI: 60°
LO: 32°
Overland Park police are investigating an overnight robbery at a QuikTrip near I-435 and Roe.
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. - Overland Park police are investigating an overnight robbery at a convenience store.
Authorities were called to a QuikTrip near I-435 and Roe Avenue early Monday morning following reports of an armed robbery.
Officials say a man with a scarf over his face showed a rifle before taking off with cash and Newport cigarettes.
He was last seen driving south on Roe in a dark-colored Chevrolet HHR.
The suspect has been described as a 5'10" African American male wearing a dark-colored hoodie.
No one was injured in the incident.
If you have any information about this case, please call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
-------
Follow 41 Action News on Twitter:
Follow @41ActionNews
Like 41 Action News on Facebook: