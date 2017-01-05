ATF discovers evidence of fireworks manufacturing at Grandview explosion site

The release states that firefighters went into defensive mode when they arrived at the scene because of reports of ammunition in the building. Firefighters reported at least a dozen explosions and say they heard the constant "pops" of ammunition going off.
Fire crews thought this building was dangerous, though the owner later told them no ammunition was inside.
"They're aware of this building, talked about it before. They knew if there was going to be a fire they were not going to go inside. They'd attack from the outside and do what they could," said Grandview Fire Chief Ron Graham.
Christopher Velazquez said he witnessed the explosion when he was on the 140th Street Bridge with his fiancé and daughter.
"I was in pure shock. I didn't know what to do to be honest. I wanted to get off the bridge because we were exposed to everything. I wanted to get off the bridge," said Velazquez.
The fire was said to be under control Wednesday morning.