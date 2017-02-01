Some protesters turned away at Kansas Senator's office

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - Roughly 100 people protesting President Trump's policy and cabinet nominations came to Kansas Senator Pat Robert's Overland Park office to have an audience with Robert's staff. A protest organizer made an appointment for noon.

When the group showed up to the second floor office in the Central Bank of the Midwest building, Roberts staffer Chad Tenpenny told the organizer only 12 people would be allowed into the office.

41 Action News was there as police arrived and the same organizer informed dozens of protesters waiting outside Roberts' office that, since they are on private property, would have to leave and protest from the public sidewalk.

"I don't feel that that’s very responsible of our elected official," said protester Sue Heeley. "They aren’t calling numbers or inviting people to come in in an orderly fashion, which we’d be happy to do that."

Protester Mary Ralstin questions whether Senator Roberts' office is truly private property.

"If we pay tax dollars to pay his [office] rent, we should be able to come and assemble," said Ralstin. "We were peaceful we weren't being disruptive, we weren't blocking the door for anybody, and then we have 5 police cars show up, I thought that was undeserving."

41 Action News reached out to Senator Roberts' office for comment on the protest. A spokesperson provided a statement saying in part, "Sen. Roberts greatly values the voice of his constituents and appreciates hearing their thoughts and concerns."

