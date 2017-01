PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. - Bruce Smith Drugs announced on Wednesday that they will not be able to open their doors.

According to a Facebook post, the drugstore sites "unsuccessful efforts to negotiate a lease beneficial to both [their] business and the landlord" as one of the causes for closing.

"Other unfavorable business conditions, events and obstacles have forced [Bruce Smith Drugs] to reach a final decision to to end [their] efforts to pursue the reopening of the business," the post stated.

The drugstore was established in 1955.

