Changes ahead for Missouri after Eric Greitens's inauguration

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Missouri’s new Governor to be sworn in Monday.

Missouri is on the precipice of new promises from a new Governor.

Come high noon Monday, Republican Eric Greitens will be sworn in as Missouri’s 56th governor.

Greitens's staff indicates his speech will last roughly 15 minutes, and if comments from the governor-elect the week before his inauguration are any indication, expect parallels to his predecessor’s speech on the capitol steps 8 years prior.

On Jan. 12th, 2009, Gov. Jay Nixon said in his inaugural speech “Ladies and Gentleman, today marks a new day for the state of Missouri.”

Greitens echoed a similar sentiment Tuesday, saying “people voted for us to take Missouri in a new direction.”

Governor Greitens this week said jobs are one of his top priorities.

“We can build a thriving and prosperous economy here in the state of Missouri,” said Greitens.

“We’ll turn the economy around by making Missouri a magnet for jobs,” said Gov. Nixon in his inaugural address.

Both men have made broad promises to change ethics in Jefferson City.

“This new day will not be possible unless there is a new tone right here in Jefferson City,” said Nixon. “For too many years politics and partisanship has stood in the way of progress”

On Tuesday, Greitens again echoed the assessment made 8 years ago by his predecessor.

“We’re going to shake up Jefferson City,” said Greitens. “We’re going to put an end to politics as usual.”

Greitens is expected to not just speak, but create policy on his first day of office. He will issue a series of executive actions. Gretiens’ staff are not disclosing what those actions will be.

The inaugural ceremony begins at 11:30 a.m. Monday in Jefferson City. Greitens is expected to be sworn in at noon.

-----

Follow 41 Action News on Twitter:

Follow @41ActionNews

Like 41 Action News on Facebook: