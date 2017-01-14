Chiefs seat prices fluctuate as weather and temperatures change

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - When the temperatures dropped, the ticket prices to Sunday's Chiefs game dropped too.

"The weather has affected the game, but we are still seeing a big demand for it because it is the playoffs," explained Jason Durbin with Overland Park's Tickets for Less. "It's a once in a lifetime for a lot of people."

Then this announcement came, and ticket prices began to creep up again:

"You don't get the AFC Divisional game that often, especially at home," said Durbin. "We have only had it a few times in the last couple decades. It doesn't happen very often so whether the weather is cold or not, rainy or not, it's an experience that people will want to see and be a part of."

While the later game means the weather should be more manageable for fans, those in the medical field still ask everyone to play it safe.

"As much as I like to take care of patients, I'd rather not take care of you this weekend," said Dr. Marc Larsen with St. Luke's Hospital.

Dr. Larsen works in the emergency room so he sees lots of weather-related injuries. He said the cold temperature paired with wet weather can lead to dangerous conditions on the roads, as well as for anyone outside in the elements. Tailgaters and game-goers -- Dr. Larsen is looking at you.

"I don't worry as much about hypothermia as long as people are staying dry," he said. "It's really if people start getting wet that I worry about it more. Being sure you have a water-impermeable outer layer or shell to make sure your clothes are staying dry. And then a couple layers underneath."

Dr. Larsen said the first layer should be a wicking layer because if you wear cotton as your base layer, those clothes could absorb moisture. If you have a lot of layers on and you start sweating, that cotton absorbs it and keeps it against your skin so you can get pretty chilly by wearing it.

He also reminds parents and caregivers to dress kids in one layer more than adults since they are more prone to hypothermia and frostbite.

Tickets for Less insider tip: If the Texans win Saturday's game against the Patriots, you may want to rush online to lock in tickets to the AFC Championship. That's because if the Chiefs win Sunday, the Championship game will be at Arrowhead. If by some chance the chiefs do lose, you can get a full refund.

Terra Hall can be reached at terra.hall@kshb.com.

