5 Things you should about this weekend's ice potential

Ice Storm Warning issued January 13 at 12:07PM CST expiring January 15 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Barton, Benton, Camden, Cedar, Dade, Dallas, Hickory, Laclede, Maries, Miller, Morgan, Phelps, Polk, Pulaski, Saint Clair, Vernon
Ice Storm Warning issued January 13 at 10:34AM CST expiring January 16 at 12:00AM CST in effect for: Carroll, Chariton, Clay, Jackson, Macon, Platte, Ray
Ice Storm Warning issued January 13 at 10:34AM CST expiring January 16 at 12:00AM CST in effect for: Adair, Buchanan, Caldwell, Clinton, Linn, Livingston
Ice Storm Warning issued January 12 at 2:21PM CST expiring January 16 at 12:00AM CST in effect for: Bates, Cass, Cooper, Henry, Johnson, Pettis
1. Best chance for freezing drizzle and light freezing rain showers will be south of I-70 this evening into tonight. Can’t rule out isolated slick spots around the evening commute and for dinner plans, many in the metro and points north could stay dry.
2. Chance of light freezing rain Saturday morning before 10 AM, roads will still be slick in spots due to temperatures being below freezing. Most of Saturday afternoon will stay cold, dry and cloudy.
3. Our biggest concern comes Saturday night into Sunday. Heavy freezing rain is possible through early afternoon, this will become a problem for tailgaters Arrowhead and anyone traveling in and around the area.
4. While we could see a tenth of an inch of ice today through Saturday, the best chance to see high ice accumulation starting Saturday night into Sunday morning with some locations seeing a quarter to a half an inch.
5. The biggest forecast challenge is determining when temperatures get above freezing on Sunday. As of now prepare for freezing rain until noon for the Kansas City metro, transitioning to rain just after kickoff. Heavy rain will be possible during the game and into Monday morning.