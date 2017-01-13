5 Things you should about this weekend's ice potential

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - With icy conditions in the forecast, here are five things you should know about this weekend's forecast.

1. Best chance for freezing drizzle and light freezing rain showers will be south of I-70 this evening into tonight. Can’t rule out isolated slick spots around the evening commute and for dinner plans, many in the metro and points north could stay dry.

2. Chance of light freezing rain Saturday morning before 10 AM, roads will still be slick in spots due to temperatures being below freezing. Most of Saturday afternoon will stay cold, dry and cloudy.

3. Our biggest concern comes Saturday night into Sunday. Heavy freezing rain is possible through early afternoon, this will become a problem for tailgaters Arrowhead and anyone traveling in and around the area.

4. While we could see a tenth of an inch of ice today through Saturday, the best chance to see high ice accumulation starting Saturday night into Sunday morning with some locations seeing a quarter to a half an inch.

5. The biggest forecast challenge is determining when temperatures get above freezing on Sunday. As of now prepare for freezing rain until noon for the Kansas City metro, transitioning to rain just after kickoff. Heavy rain will be possible during the game and into Monday morning.