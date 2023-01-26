KC Mothers in Charge, Kansas City police asking community to help stop violent crime

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In order to make Kansas City, Missouri, safer, the city's police department and KC Mothers in Charge agreed on a New Year's resolution to stop violent crime.

This comes as KCMO recorded its second deadliest year ever in 2022.

Rosilyn Temple, founder and director of KC Mothers in Charge, says her work to help families that have been victimized by violent crime is something she can’t do it alone.

“I’m asking my community to help me," Temple said. "I need mothers, aunts, sisters — women that want to help us with the violence in our community."

Temple's son was murdered over a decade ago.

She says violent crime still claims too many victims.

“I stand as a mother that lost a son in 2011 — it hasn’t changed since then," Temple said. "Mothers are still losing their children, their loved ones, their family members."

Temple says she and the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department are on a mission.

“So, our mission is prevention and education against violence,” Temple said. “We need the community to come and work with us to get these homicides solved and stop the violence in our community.”

There have already been 8 homicide victims in 2023, according to KCPD Major Martin Cobbinah.

With the start of the new year, KCPD and KC Mothers in Charge are asking the community to take a stand.

“The police department in and of it self is not solving homicides, it’s with the assistance of the community,” said Major Cobbinah.

“People that don’t think it’s their problem, this is your community you owe it to your community to step up and do something, said Temple.

Major Cobbinah said community cooperation is a key.

“When the community steps up, we solve crimes, without the assistance of the community, we are handcuffed and it makes solving the crimes even more difficult,” said Major Cobbinah.

The police department and Temple are beseeching the community to join hands and work to prevent violent crime in Kansas City.

“I’m pleading, I’m begging mothers, ladies, young ladies, come and be apart of KC Mothers in Charge and help me do the work in this community,” said Temple.

KC Mothers in Charge is calling All Core Members to come to a meeting to learn more about their group at at 4 p.m. Thursday at the KC Mothers in Charge office, 3200 Wayne Ave, KCMO.

