Thursday night homicides push Kansas City to 2nd deadliest year in city history

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are investigating two separate homicides Thursday night, and with a month left in 2022, the city has recorded its second deadliest year on record.

Just before 6 p.m., officers responded to the 6400 block of The Paseo on a welfare check.

When they arrived, they entered an apartment unit and located a man suffering from apparent trauma injuries. He died at the scene.

Just after 9 p.m., officers also responded to a shooting in the 3200 block of Lockridge Avenue.

There, they located a separate victim who was shot inside a home. He also died at the scene.

There was no immediate suspect information in either incident.

KCMO recorded its deadliest year in city history in 2020 after finishing with 179.

In 2021, KCMO finished the year with 157 homicides, which at the time marked the second deadliest year in city history.

The homicides on Thursday marked the third and fourth this week in KCMO, which marked the 158th and 159th of the year.

Late Monday night, 29-year-old Dustin Niehouse died in a shooting at a convenience store in the Northland.

On Wednesday morning, a male was found dead near Armour Road and Broadway Boulevard. Police later declared his death was a homicide.

—