KCPS board member expected to suggest mandatory vaccination for eligible students

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, Public Schools students who are 12 years old and older could be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Board of Directors member Manny Abarca is expected to bring the issue to the board at its meeting Wednesday night.

#KansasCity if you think the best way to keep safe is through vaccination, join me tonight at the @kcpublicschools Board meeting starting at 6:30pm. To prevent the spread of COVID consider joining us online here: https://t.co/LZSPMz0zFD — Manny Abarca (@MannyforKC) August 11, 2021

"I think that's the necessary step in this current pandemic we have to take," Abarca previously told KSHB 41 News . "And it's not something new or uncommon; this is something we already require. We already require vaccines for different diseases that have eradicated those diseases, but this is not new."

The district already will require staff to be vaccinated, with at least one dose administered by the start of school on Aug. 23.

Free COVID-19 testing is available at all KCPS schools.