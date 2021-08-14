Watch
3 Missouri counties in Kansas City metro added to COVID-19 hotspot advisory

Johnson, Lafayette and Saline see case increases
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has added Johnson, Lafayette and Saline counties to a COVID-19 hotspot advisory.
Posted at 9:39 PM, Aug 13, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three more counties on the Missouri side of the Kansas City metro are now under a COVID-19 hotspot advisory.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announced on Friday that Johnson, Lafayette and Saline counties had above average or high COVID-19 severity based on the average number of cases.

All three counties had an increase in virus cases over the past 14 days, according to the advisory, with Johnson County seeing the largest increase at 299 cases, compared to 256 and 165 in Lafayette and Saline counties, respectively.

Cass and Jackson counties, and surrounding areas, were named COVID-19 hotspot advisories last week.

