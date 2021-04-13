3rd COVID-19 variant detected in Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A third COVID-19 variant has been located in Kansas, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment announced Tuesday.

A case of the Brazilian, or P.1 variant, was confirmed in Sedgwick County. No other details have been released about the case.

This variant originally was detected in four people at an airport outside Tokyo, Japan, who traveled from Brazil, according to a KDHE news release. It was first detected in the United States in January.

Both the UK COVID-19 variant , B.1.1.7., and the South African variant, B.1.351, also have been reported in Kansas.