53 people vaccinated at Missouri State Fair

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — More than 50 people were vaccinated over the course of the 11-day Missouri State Fair .

A spokesperson for the Pettis County Health Center said 53 inoculations were administered as part of a collaboration between Katy Trail Community Health, Bothwell Regional and Pettis County health centers.

“We had several people who spend the summer working at various fairs and they were very grateful for the opportunity to be vaccinated,” the spokesperson said.

One day before the fair kicked off in Sedalia, the state’s acting health director, Robert J. Knodell, said he was “hopeful” the fair would be a safe and successful event.

Vaccinations were available for 10 days of the 11-day event, where masks were available but not required.

The week prior, Pettis County, which does not have a mask mandate, reported 180 new COVID-19 cases . A county health advisory released in late July stated that Pettis County was in a “high transmission, low vaccination area.”