93% of TSA employees in compliance with federal vaccine mandate

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Lisa Farbstein, a spokesperson for the Transportation Security Administration, said in a social media post that approximately 93% of TSA employees are in compliance with the federal employee vaccine mandate and exemption requirements.

Farbstein said the vaccine mandate will not impact holiday travel this week.

The deadline for federal government employees to provide proof of vaccination or apply for an exemption was Monday.

President Joe Biden announced the Nov. 22 deadline for all federal employees in September. The mandate did not provide a test-out option, except for employees with an approved medical or religious exemption.