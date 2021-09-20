Attorneys representing Rae’s Cafe file counter claim

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Attorneys representing the owner of Rae’s Cafe in Blue Springs have filed a counter claim against Jackson County officials in the ongoing legal saga over the restaurant's refusal to follow COVID-19 health orders.

In the Sept. 17 filing, John M. Reeves, the attorney representing Rae’s Cafe owner Amanda Wohletz, claimed the county’s mask mandate is flawed and was not lawfully enacted.

The counter-claim seeks damages for loss of business revenue, attorneys fees and other damages. The filing also asks the court to prevent the county from withholding the restaurant’s food establishment permit.

Finally, the filing asks the judge to allow the cafe to remain open while legal proceedings remain open.

As part of Friday’s ruling, Jackson County Circuit Court Judge Jennifer M. Phillips extended a temporary restraining order preventing the cafe from operating through Sept. 23 unless it’s able to meet the provisions of the county’s health order from Aug. 6.

Despite the restraining order, the cafe remained open as recently as last week as a "private club."

Judge Phillips’ order indicated that violations of the restraining order “will give rise to sanctions” against the cafe, though it did not outline what those sanctions could be.

A hearing on the defendant’s counter-claim has not yet been set.